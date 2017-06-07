Forest City man accused of car burglaries

Bob Fisher

FOREST CITY —A Forest City man is facing numerous theft and burglary charges. 18-year-old Jordan Meier has been charged with one count of second-degree theft as well as 16 counts of third-degree burglary.

He’s accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Forest City between April 25th and May 5th, and then allegedly stole a pickup truck on May 5th and later crashing it. Meier’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 16th.

Second-degree theft is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Third-degree burglary of an unoccupied motor vehicle is an aggravated misdemeanor, with each charge carrying a two-year prison sentence if convicted.