FOOTBALL TIME START CHANGES FOR TONIGHT

Bob Fisher

Clear Lake vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows/CAL — varsity at 6:00, JV postponed to Monday (KRIB program plans — “Radio Iowa Scouting Report” at 5:00 PM, pre-game show at 5:15 PM)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura vs. Crestwood — varsity at 6:00, JV postponed

Central Springs at Lake Mills — 5:30 varsity

Rockford at West Hancock — 6:00 varsity

Forest City at Hampton-Dumont — 6:30 varsity

BCLUW at Belmond-Klemme — 6:00 varsity

Also check these sites for last minute changes in schedules:

Top of Iowa Conference website

North Central Conference website