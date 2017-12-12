Flu confirmed in Cerro Gordo County

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The flu is starting to appear in north-central Iowa. Jeni Stiles with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says they’ve confirmed its first case of influenza in the county. She says , “It looks like we’re looking at a few cases that came in last week. They are Influenza A, which is covered in the flu shot this year, so hopefully those who have the flu shot will have some protection.”

Stiles says if you do get the flu, don’t go to work or school. She says, “Most importantly, stay home. Don’t go anywhere. The only reason we want anybody to leave is if they need to seek medical attention. Staying home, making sure you are fever free for 24 hours before returning to school or work.”

Stiles says staying home prevents the spread of the flu to others. She says, “When we take all that stuff out and about, whether we go to school or work, we spread those germs around and other people can pick them up. There are some people that can’t be vaccinated against influenza due to medical reasons, so we want to keep them protected too in the community.”

Stiles says it’s not too late to get a flu shot. She says flu season can last quite a while, and they have plenty of vaccine available. “It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to take effect, so it’s a good idea with the holidays right around the corner, everybody is going to be getting together, sharing the same space. Some people might be sick and not realize they have influenza, so getting the flu shot now is important going into the holidays.”

You can contact your physician to get a flu shot or stop at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health at Mohawk Square Monday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon and 12:30 to 4:30 PM.