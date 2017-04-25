Floyd woman pleads not guilty to child endangerment charges

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A Floyd woman charged with child endangerment and OWI has pleaded not guilty. 31-year-old Bobbi Quade was arrested on March 8th after Charles City police accused her of losing control of the van she was driving and crashing into a dumpster and parked car in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. One of two children in the van received treatment for a cut on the top of her head, while the other child did not require treatment. Police say Quade failed a field sobriety test and a breath test later showed a .12 blood alcohol content, over the legal limit of .08. She was charged with one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony which could carry a five-year prison term, as well as second offense OWI. Quade was due in court today for her arraignment hearing, but online court records show she’s filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges in Floyd County District Court. Judge Peter Newell has scheduled Quade’s trial for June 22nd.