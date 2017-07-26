  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Floyd, Kossuth, Chickasaw among new counties with disaster proclamation

July 26, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for four counties in northern and eastern Iowa ravaged by severe weather, heavy rains and flash flooding.

The governor’s office said Tuesday that the proclamation covers Chickasaw, Dubuque, Floyd and Kossuth counties affected by weather Friday and Saturday.

The proclamation allows state resources to be used to aid in recovery efforts. It also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance program for qualifying residents of the four counties. The program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The money can be used for such things as home and car repairs, temporary housing expenses or replacement of clothing or food.

