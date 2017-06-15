  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Floyd County woman to plead guilty in child endangerment case

June 15, 2017   Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Floyd woman charged with child endangerment and operating while intoxicated.

31-year-old Bobbi Quade was arrested on March 8th after Charles City police accused her of losing control of the van she was driving and crashing into a dumpster and parked car in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. One of two children in the van received treatment for a cut on the top of her head, while the other child did not require treatment. Police say Quade failed a field sobriety test and a breath test later showed a .12 blood alcohol content, over the legal limit of .08.

She was charged with one count of child endangerment causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, one count of child endangerment causing bodily injury, a Class D felony which could carry a five-year prison term, as well as second offense OWI.

Quade’s trial was scheduled to start on June 22nd, but online court records show a plea hearing has been scheduled for August 8th in Floyd County District Court.

