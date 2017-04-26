Floyd County trial delayed for Boone man charged with child endangerment

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The trial date for a Boone man charged with child endangerment in Floyd County has been pushed back to this summer. Authorities say 18-year-old Nathan Jacobson was taking care of a two-month-old baby on October 17th of last year when the infant suffered multiple bruises on the face and head, subdural bleeding, retinal bleeding and an altered mental state. Jacobson is accused of causing the injuries either by dropping, shaking and/or slapping the child. Jacobson was arrested in December, being charged with child endangerment causing serious injury. His trial was scheduled to start on May 9th, but during a pre-trial conference on Tuesday a continuance was granted, with the trial being re-scheduled for an August 1st start.