Floyd County supervisors approve new guidelines on CAFO applications

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — The Floyd County Board of Supervisors this week approved guidelines requiring that both the applicants for concentrated animal feeding operations and property owners must appear at public hearings. The resolution requires both parties to be notified by certified letter of the date and time of the hearings, and if either party fails to appear, a second letter would be sent with a new hearing date and time being set. If either fail to appear at the second hearing, the permit would automatically be denied. The supervisors in February passed a resolution asking the state to improve the master matrix system the state uses to judge whether an application should be approved or denied.