Flooding highlights final day of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Iowa

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Today wraps up Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa, with the topic for today being flooding. On average, flooding claims nearly 90 lives each year, with more than half of those deaths happening in motor vehicles when people attempt to drive through flooded roadways. Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve O’Neil says people underestimate the force and power of water, especially when it’s moving. He says when people come to a flooded road, walkway, or path, use the simple rule of “Turn Around Don’t Drown”. He says a lot of flood deaths are directly related to people driving through floodwaters. “It’s very deceptive, you can come across a rural road, it looks like the water is barely coming across. But what you don’t realize is that it’s washed out the culvert that was there, plus the road, so it’s not just flowing across, it’s made a channel there and you drive right into it. It does not take much to move a vehicle and put you in a bad situation.” Just six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry off an adult. Twelve inches of water can float a small car. If that water is moving, it can carry that car away. Eighteen to twenty-four inches of flowing water can carry away most vehicles, including large SUVs. You can learn more about Severe Weather Awareness Week in the state of Iowa by clicking below.

