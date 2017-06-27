Five years for Clear Lake man accused of running over and dragging bicyclist

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — It’s five years in prison for a Clear Lake man who ran over a bicyclist last year.

Clear Lake police accused 36-year-old Nicholas Horst of being high on drugs when he hit 47-year-old Gary Beach in the 2200 block of Main Avenue last September 27th. Authorities say Beach was dragged more than 150 feet.

Horst pleaded guilty in March to the charge of serious injury by vehicle. Besides the five year sentence issued on Monday, Horst was also ordered to pay restitution. An exact amount will be set at a later date.