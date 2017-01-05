Five years for Britt man involved in high-speed chase

Bob Fisher

BRITT — A Britt man has been sentenced to five years in prison after leading police on a high-speed chase back in July. 42-year-old Antoine Smith was accused of fleeing a traffic stop on US Highway 18 east of Garner on July 27th, driving faster than 100 miles per hour while attempting to evade police. The chase ended when Smith’s pickup ran over spike strips deployed by authorities and then was hit by police in a controlled collision a mile west of Britt. Smith was accused of trying to hit one of the law enforcement vehicles with his truck and kicking a deputy during his arrest. Authorities say just under a pound of marijuana was found in Smith’s vehicle and more marijuana and a loaded assault rifle were found in his home. Smith pleaded guilty last month to eluding, controlled substance charges and operating while under the influence. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt sentenced Smith on Wednesday to five years each on the eluding and controlled substance charges, and two days in jail on the OWI charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.