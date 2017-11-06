  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Five year prison sentence for Clear Lake man after car chase through Mason City

November 06, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Clear Lake man arrested earlier this year after a car chase in Mason City.

37-year-old Lance Gruelke was originally charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations after the August 29th chase.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department said they attempted to stop Gruelke at the intersection of 19th and South Eisenhower, with a chase leading officers throughout the western side of the city. A Mason City police officer successfully used a tire deflation device, with the pursuit ending near the intersection of 19th and South Federal after the vehicle lost control and struck the median. Gruelke was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Gruelke agreed to plead guilty to the eluding and possession of meth charges. He was sentenced by District Judge Colleen Weiland to five years in prison on the eluding charge and a 30-day jail sentence on the meth charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company