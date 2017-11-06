Five year prison sentence for Clear Lake man after car chase through Mason City

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s five years in prison for a Clear Lake man arrested earlier this year after a car chase in Mason City.

37-year-old Lance Gruelke was originally charged with felony eluding, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three traffic violations after the August 29th chase.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department said they attempted to stop Gruelke at the intersection of 19th and South Eisenhower, with a chase leading officers throughout the western side of the city. A Mason City police officer successfully used a tire deflation device, with the pursuit ending near the intersection of 19th and South Federal after the vehicle lost control and struck the median. Gruelke was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Gruelke agreed to plead guilty to the eluding and possession of meth charges. He was sentenced by District Judge Colleen Weiland to five years in prison on the eluding charge and a 30-day jail sentence on the meth charge, with the sentences to run concurrently.