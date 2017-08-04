Five running for three seats on Mason City School Board

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Five people have filed for the three available seats on the Mason City School Board.

Incumbents Janna Arndt and Jodi Draper are running for re-election. They are being joined by newcomers Richard Haas, Jacob Schweitzer and Alan Steckman.

Schweitzer has served on the Mason City Fire Department for 15 years and is currently the vice president of the Mason City Local 41 of the International Association of Firefighters. Haas is a local chiropractor, while Steckman is a retired postmaster.

Thursday was the filing deadline for the school board election, which will take place on Tuesday September 12th.