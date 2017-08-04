  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Five running for three seats on Mason City School Board

August 04, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Five people have filed for the three available seats on the Mason City School Board.

Incumbents Janna Arndt and Jodi Draper are running for re-election. They are being joined by newcomers Richard Haas, Jacob Schweitzer and Alan Steckman.

Schweitzer has served on the Mason City Fire Department for 15 years and is currently the vice president of the Mason City Local 41 of the International Association of Firefighters. Haas is a local chiropractor, while Steckman is a retired postmaster.

Thursday was the filing deadline for the school board election, which will take place on Tuesday September 12th.

 

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company