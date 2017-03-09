Five injured in Britt apartment fire

Bob Fisher

BRITT — At least five people have been injured after an apartment building fire in Britt earlier this morning. The Britt Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 4:15 to 766 5th Street Southwest. Before firefighters were able to get to the scene, the residents of the complex were able to be evacuated. The Hancock County Memorial Hospital reports that five people were brought there for treatment and then transferred to other facilities. The fire apparently started on the first floor. Local authorities have requested that the State Fire Marshal’s office be called in to investigate the fire.