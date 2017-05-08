First public tour given at old state prison

Bob Fisher

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) – A chance to tour the old prison in Fort Madison has drawn big crowds, encouraging local residents who want to preserve the historic structure, parts of which date to 1839.

The Hawk Eye reports the crowd, estimated to be in the thousands, has lined up to get a look at the Historic Iowa State Penitentiary, a landmark previously closed to the general public.



The facility has been empty since its inmates were shuttled to a new, modern prison capable of holding hundreds more inmates a few years ago. It took on a temporary new life Sunday in its first public tour, an effort to rally support for preserving the old prison as a historical site.

A nonprofit, Historic Iowa State Penitentiary Inc., is seeking funds to preserve the structure.