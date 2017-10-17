First declared Democratic candidate for 2020 presidential race visits north-central Iowa

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The first candidate to say he wants to run for the 2020 Democratic nomination for president was in north-central Iowa Monday. John Delaney is currently serving his third term in the US House representing Maryland, including the outer suburbs of Washington DC.

Delaney explains that he declared his candidacy three years before the election to allow voters more time to learn about his views. He says, “It’s the most important job in the country, and arguably the most important job in the world. It seems to me that spending more time listening to people like I did today, having an opportunity to answer their questions, introduce myself to them, seems to be a really big asset to me. I also think our country is really at a crossroads, and we have to have a very, very important conversation about our future, and actually how we’re going to bring this country together. I think more time to have that conversation, again considering how important it is, is only an asset.”

Delaney says government needs to work better for the citizens. He says, “Bringing the country together, being truthful with the American people and focusing on the facts. Making sure we do things for the future based on how the world is actually changing, not re-litigating the past, which is what too much of politics is, but focusing on where we are and where we’re going in doing the right things.”

Delaney has been traveling back and forth between the early battleground states of Iowa and New Hampshire, and says he’s enjoyed that people have welcomed him with open arms. He says, “What I’m happy about, when I originally announced, I was a little worried that people would say ‘this sounds great, but come back in a year’. So the first thing is, there’s none of that, people are ready to have this conversation. It’s the themes I’m touching on, which is when I say to people we need to bring this country together, everyone’s head nods, people get it. It’s the central issue facing this country is how to restore some faith in our government that they actually do things for the American people. We can have a great debate about all the issues and where we’re going, but none of that is going to be productive unless we start working together.”

Delaney made stops in Mason City, Charles City, St. Ansgar and Hampton on Monday.