Fireworks ordinance on Cerro Gordo supervisors agenda

June 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will discuss a fireworks ordinance for the unincorporated areas of the county at its meeting tomorrow.

The proposed ordinance would allow for the use of consumer fireworks from June 30th to July 5th and on New Year’s Eve and restrict fireworks use to the user’s property or land on which permission has been obtained from the owners. The ordinance would also amend the county’s zoning ordinance to allow fireworks sales as a permitted use in industrial districts only. It also requires users to clean up fireworks debris after use, and gives the board authority to issue a temporary fireworks ban if adverse conditions exist, such as a drought or high winds.

The supervisors will hold a public hearing and then plan to pass the ordinance on its first reading as well as waive the second and third readings, meaning it would go into effect once it is legally published. The supervisors will meet at 10 o’clock in the boardroom at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

