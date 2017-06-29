Fireworks complaints rise, Mason City police chief hopes people will be responsible and respectful

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The number of fireworks complaints in Mason City has dramatically increased in the last week compared to this time last year.

Mason City Police Department statistics show that between last Friday and Wednesday had fielded a total of 70 fireworks-related calls for service. That’s compared to only five in the same time period in 2016. Fireworks use and sales became legal in Iowa earlier this month, with the City Council in Mason City deciding last week to only allow the legal use of fireworks on July 3rd and 4th as well as on New Year’s Eve.

Police Chief Jeff Brinkley says he’s hoping people will be more educated about the city’s fireworks rules as time goes on. He says he was out riding on patrol a few nights ago and one thing they learned was there’s a lot of misinformation about the shooting times for Mason City. “Everybody knew the state law passed and just assumed that was going to be the rule. Mason City has a restricted time and date now, so we’re trying to get that word out. Hopefully we’ll get some voluntary compliance from the bulk of people. We always have these calls this time of year anyway. It’s just that we’re seeing a dramatic increase in them I think because of the access to fireworks this year.”

Next week fireworks can be legally set off in Mason City on Monday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Brinkley says if you do shoot off fireworks, be safe, responsible and respectful of your neighbors. He says he hopes both those for and against using fireworks can both understand there’s the two-day window that’s been established and hopefully people can be good neighbors. “Pick up after yourself, be respectful of the times and places you are doing it, and those kinds of things, and I think it will work out fine when we’re done. I think it’s going to take a little while to get there, the learning curve is going to be a little steep this year, and a lot Iowans are exploring a new found freedom. I think if we can work in that context, I think we’ll have a successful first run at this and hopefully not have to come back and take another shot at an ordinance change that would make any changes.”

Brinkley says the fireworks law is now a little bit tougher to enforce than it was in the past. He says the officer has to see the violation occur, or they have to have someone who saw the violation be willing to write a statement and go to court. “In these cases, a lot of people aren’t willing to that. It’s their neighbor, it’s someone they have to live with.” He says since state law allowed for the possession of fireworks they just can’t take them away like they used to in the past.

Brinkley says you should take a “safety first” attitude toward using fireworks. He says have a plan when they don’t go off right, and have a bucket of water close by that you can put them in after you’ve given a safe time for them and they didn’t go off. “Do your best to keep kids and pets back that don’t have any business handling them.”

Brinkley says the number of fireworks calls has meant extra paperwork for officers to fill out during what typically are their down times.