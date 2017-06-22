  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Fire investigation continues in Manly

June 22, 2017   Bob Fisher

MANLY — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing their investigation into a fire that destroyed a home and an apartment building in Manly on Monday.

Firefighters were called to 217 East North Street shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The fire is believed to have started in the garage of a single-family home owned by John Choate of Manly, with the fire spreading into the neighboring apartment building owned by Cam Properties LLC of Des Moines.

15 people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported. Fire officials say due to the extent of the fire, it may be impossible to determine the cause, but the fire does not appear to be intentionally set.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company