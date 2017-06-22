Fire investigation continues in Manly

Bob Fisher

MANLY — The State Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing their investigation into a fire that destroyed a home and an apartment building in Manly on Monday.

Firefighters were called to 217 East North Street shortly before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The fire is believed to have started in the garage of a single-family home owned by John Choate of Manly, with the fire spreading into the neighboring apartment building owned by Cam Properties LLC of Des Moines.

15 people were displaced by the fire, but no injuries were reported. Fire officials say due to the extent of the fire, it may be impossible to determine the cause, but the fire does not appear to be intentionally set.