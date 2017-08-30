  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Fire destroys sale barn in Aplington

August 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

APLINGTON — A large barn used for horse and cattle sales in Butler County was destroyed in a fire early this morning.

The fire at the Central Iowa Exchange sale barn in Aplington was spotted around 1 a.m. Crews from all around Butler County responded to the scene.

The building is considered a total loss, but no animals or people were hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation. A household auction was scheduled to held in the barn on Thursday.

