Fire damages rural Charles City home

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — Fire has damaged a rural Charles City home. The Charles City Fire Department says they responded to 2623 Wandering Acres Drive northwest of the community shortly before 7 o’clock Sunday night, where on arrival they found smoke coming from the home and later determining that the fire had essentially self-extinguished. The resident safely escaped the fire, and no other injuries were reported. According to the Floyd County Assessor’s online records, the home is owned by Marianne Griffin. The fire remains under investigation, but authorities say that it may possibly be caused by an electrical malfunction in the kitchen area, where the fire started. There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen, moderate to major smoke damage through the rest of the house, and minimal water damage.