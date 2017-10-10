Fire damages part of Mason City warehouse structure

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The cause of an early morning fire at a former warehouse in Mason City is still under investigation. The Mason City Fire Department was called to the former Carroll Sales Company building at 600 4th Southwest shortly before 1:40 AM after someone saw flames coming from north end of the building.

Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin tells KGLO News they still aren’t sure what happened. “We had a fire last night at this property. We’re still investigating it, we haven’t determined a cause or anything yet.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the north end of the building with the rest of the structure not sustaining major damage.

Carroll Sales, which was a wholesale feed distributor to elevators, feed stores and co-ops, as well as a warehousing business, closed earlier this year after over 80 years in business. No business was currently being done at the location.