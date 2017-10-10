  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Fire damages part of Mason City warehouse structure

October 10, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The cause of an early morning fire at a former warehouse in Mason City is still under investigation. The Mason City Fire Department was called to the former Carroll Sales Company building at 600 4th Southwest shortly before 1:40 AM after someone saw flames coming from north end of the building.

Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin tells KGLO News they still aren’t sure what happened. “We had a fire last night at this property. We’re still investigating it, we haven’t determined a cause or anything yet.”

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the north end of the building with the rest of the structure not sustaining major damage.

Carroll Sales, which was a wholesale feed distributor to elevators, feed stores and co-ops, as well as a warehousing business, closed earlier this year after over 80 years in business. No business was currently being done at the location.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company