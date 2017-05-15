Fire damages Charles City home

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A fire damaged a house last night in Charles City. The Charles City Fire Department says they were called to 611 Pfeiffer Street at about 10:30 last night. On arrival, smoke and fire was seen coming from the home’s roof and attic area. Firefighters on entry found that the fire was solely above the ceiling. The residents of the home escaped safely, and no injuries were reported. The home, owned by Jerry and Roxanne Redmond, suffered heavy fire damage to the attic and roof, and major water damage to the rest of the house. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the fire may have started outside near the front door and may possibly be caused by improperly discarded smoking material.