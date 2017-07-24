  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Fire causes major damage to Clear Lake homes

July 24, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Fire severely damaged a multi-level twin home on the north side of Clear Lake.

Firefighters from both Clear Lake and Ventura were called at 11:45 Sunday morning to 105 and 107 Lakeview Meadows Court. On arrival, they encountered a heavy fire on both levels of a split level twin home and had extended into the adjacent home shortly after, with firefighters battling the blaze for about five hours.

The occupants of both homes safely evacuated. The home at 105 Lakeview Meadows Court is owned by Frank Mishak while the house at 107 Lakeview Meadows Court is owned by Monica Fredericks. Estimated damage to the properties was $750-thousand.

One firefighter, 31-year-old Marc Anderson, was transported to Mercy-North Iowa by ambulance due to chest discomfort, but was treated and later released.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

