Fire causes extensive damage to animal outbuilding at Zoetis in Charles City

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — A fire has caused major damage to an animal outbuilding at the Zoetis plant in Charles City.

The Charles City Fire Department says they were called shortly before 5 o’clock Monday evening to the fire at 2640 Seven Mile Road, just outside of the Charles City city limits. When firefighters arrived, they found visible smoke and fire engulfing most of the western half of a building that houses chickens.

The battle was hampered initially by the lack of water supply at the scene and very gusty northwest winds which caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Nobody was in the building at the time of the fire. One firefighter was treated and released at the scene for a minor lower leg injury.

Firefighters from every fire department in Floyd County assisted the Charles City Fire Department in battling the blaze. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.