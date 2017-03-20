Fire at rural Mason City home

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Firefighters responded before 11 o’clock this morning to a house fire just northeast of Mason City. The fire apparently is at 19288 280th Street, just outside of the Mason City city limits near the intersection of 280th Street and Spruce Avenue. That’s less than a mile north of the North Iowa Area Community College campus. It appears nobody was home at the time of the fire. No other details are available at this time.