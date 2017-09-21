Filing deadline this afternoon for city offices

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — With the filing deadline for November’s election being this afternoon, candidates are completing their paperwork to be on the ballot for city offices in Mason City and Clear Lake:

=== In the Second Ward, former Mason City Human Rights Commission director Lionel Foster has declared his candidacy for the seat being vacated by two-term councilman Travis Hickey. Park Board member Troy Levenhagen and Will Symonds had previously announced their candidacy.

=== In the Fourth Ward, there will be at least a three-way race for the seat being given up by Janet Solberg. Philip Sanchez, a long time union advocate, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He was an unsuccessful candidate for city council in 2007 and served on the city’s Park Board in 2005. John Jaszewski and Jack Leaman had previously announced their candidacy for the Fourth Ward seat.

=== For the At-Large seat currently held by Bill Schickel, Tom Thoma is the only person who has filed for that position.

=== In the Mayor’s race, former mayor Bill Schickel as well as political newcomers Alex Klein and Colleen Niedermayer have filed.

=== There are three available seats on the city’s Park Board. Royce Echelberger is the only candidate to file so far. None of the three incumbents, Kyle Easley, Steve Diaz, or Frank Pearson, had filed as of late this morning.

=== In Clear Lake, Mayor Nelson Crabb is the only one to file for that position. Current at-large councilman Gary Hugi will be challenged by former councilman Dana Brant. In the Second Ward race, incumbent Tony Nelson will be challenged by NIACC political science instructor Bennett Smith as well as another candidate, Ben Smith.

The filing deadline for city offices is 5 o’clock this evening.