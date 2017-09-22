UPDATED — Filing deadline passes for city elections

CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast
Click on this story to see the full list of candidates running in Cerro Gordo County
The ballot is set for city elections this November as the filing deadline for candidates to appear on the ballot was last night:
=== In Mason City, for the At-Large seat currently held by Bill Schickel, former Globe-Gazette staffer Tom Thoma is being challenged by Max Weaver. Weaver filed his nomination papers Thursday afternoon, two days after only getting 28-percent of the vote in the Third Ward special election won by Joshua Masson.
=== In the Second Ward, former Mason City Human Rights Commission director Lionel Foster filed on Thursday for the seat being vacated by two-term councilman Travis Hickey. Park Board member Troy Levenhagen and Will Symonds had previously filed.
=== In the Fourth Ward, there will be a four-way race for the seat being given up by Janet Solberg. Philip Sanchez, a long time union advocate, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He was an unsuccessful candidate for city council in 2007 and served on the city’s Park Board in 2005. Matt Marquardt, an online publisher who ran four years ago in the Fourth Ward race and lost to Solberg, filed his nomination papers Thursday afternoon. John Jaszewski and Jack Leaman had previously filed their nomination papers for the Fourth Ward seat.
=== In the Mayor’s race, former mayor Bill Schickel as well as political newcomers Alex Klein and Colleen Niedermayer have filed.
=== There are three available seats on the city’s Park Board. Incumbent Kyle Easley is joined on the ballot by Royce Echelberger and Mike “Doc” Adams. Incumbents Steve Diaz and Frank Pearson chose not to run for another term.
=== In Clear Lake, Mayor Nelson Crabb is the only one to file for that position. Current at-large councilman Gary Hugi will be challenged by former councilman Dana Brant. In the Second Ward race, incumbent Tony Nelson will be challenged by NIACC political science instructor Bennett Smith as well as another candidate, Ben Smith.
The general election is November 7th.
Here’s the full list of candidates running for city elections in November in Cerro Gordo County:
City of Mason City
Mayor
Alex D. Klein
Colleen Niedermayer
Bill Schickel
Council At-Large
Tom Thoma
Max F. Weaver
Council Ward 2
Lionel J. Foster
Troy Levenhagen
Will Symonds
Council Ward 4
John W. Jaszewski
Jack E. Leaman
Matthew E. Marquardt
Phillip Sanchez
Park Board – Vote for 3
Mike Doc Adams
Royce V. Echelberger
Kyle Easley
City of Clear Lake
Mayor
Nelson P. Crabb
Council At-Large
Dana Brant
Gary Hugi
Council Ward 2
Tony J. Nelson
Ben Smith
Bennett Smith
City of Dougherty
Mayor
Lynn R. Nagel
Council At-Large – Vote for 2
Nikki Nagel
Amy Noss
City of Meservey
Mayor
Richard Miller
Council At-Large – Vote for 2
Cyneva Zoe Myers
City of Plymouth
Mayor
Cecil W. Kuhlers
Jon Vrieze
Council At-Large – Vote for 3
Gary A. Clark
Craig Howard
Devan M. Palmer
City of Rock Falls
Mayor
Council At-Large – Vote for 3
Mark Brosz
Jessica Prazak
City of Rockwell
Mayor
James Bills
Michael G. Flatness
Council At-Large – Vote for 3
Betty Gauley
Lee Gossweiler
Linda Meyer
Randy Meyer
Kevin Zeitler
City of Swaledale
Mayor
Council At-Large – Vote for 2
Roger Myhre Jr.
Gene Stowe
City of Thornton
Mayor
Mike Jensen
Council At-Large – Vote for 2
Randall A. Bohman
City of Ventura
Mayor
Lynn Robert Benson
Council At-Large – Vote for 2
Pete Cash
Crystal K. Meints
Brian Vaage