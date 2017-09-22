UPDATED — Filing deadline passes for city elections

Bob Fisher

The ballot is set for city elections this November as the filing deadline for candidates to appear on the ballot was last night:

=== In Mason City, for the At-Large seat currently held by Bill Schickel, former Globe-Gazette staffer Tom Thoma is being challenged by Max Weaver. Weaver filed his nomination papers Thursday afternoon, two days after only getting 28-percent of the vote in the Third Ward special election won by Joshua Masson.

=== In the Second Ward, former Mason City Human Rights Commission director Lionel Foster filed on Thursday for the seat being vacated by two-term councilman Travis Hickey. Park Board member Troy Levenhagen and Will Symonds had previously filed.

=== In the Fourth Ward, there will be a four-way race for the seat being given up by Janet Solberg. Philip Sanchez, a long time union advocate, filed his nomination papers on Wednesday. He was an unsuccessful candidate for city council in 2007 and served on the city’s Park Board in 2005. Matt Marquardt, an online publisher who ran four years ago in the Fourth Ward race and lost to Solberg, filed his nomination papers Thursday afternoon. John Jaszewski and Jack Leaman had previously filed their nomination papers for the Fourth Ward seat.

=== In the Mayor’s race, former mayor Bill Schickel as well as political newcomers Alex Klein and Colleen Niedermayer have filed.

=== There are three available seats on the city’s Park Board. Incumbent Kyle Easley is joined on the ballot by Royce Echelberger and Mike “Doc” Adams. Incumbents Steve Diaz and Frank Pearson chose not to run for another term.

=== In Clear Lake, Mayor Nelson Crabb is the only one to file for that position. Current at-large councilman Gary Hugi will be challenged by former councilman Dana Brant. In the Second Ward race, incumbent Tony Nelson will be challenged by NIACC political science instructor Bennett Smith as well as another candidate, Ben Smith.

The general election is November 7th.

Here’s the full list of candidates running for city elections in November in Cerro Gordo County:

City of Mason City

Mayor

Alex D. Klein

Colleen Niedermayer

Bill Schickel

Council At-Large

Tom Thoma

Max F. Weaver

Council Ward 2

Lionel J. Foster

Troy Levenhagen

Will Symonds

Council Ward 4

John W. Jaszewski

Jack E. Leaman

Matthew E. Marquardt

Phillip Sanchez

Park Board – Vote for 3

Mike Doc Adams

Royce V. Echelberger

Kyle Easley

City of Clear Lake

Mayor

Nelson P. Crabb

Council At-Large

Dana Brant

Gary Hugi

Council Ward 2

Tony J. Nelson

Ben Smith

Bennett Smith

City of Dougherty

Mayor

Lynn R. Nagel

Council At-Large – Vote for 2

Nikki Nagel

Amy Noss

City of Meservey

Mayor

Richard Miller

Council At-Large – Vote for 2

Cyneva Zoe Myers

City of Plymouth

Mayor

Cecil W. Kuhlers

Jon Vrieze

Council At-Large – Vote for 3

Gary A. Clark

Craig Howard

Devan M. Palmer

City of Rock Falls

Mayor

Council At-Large – Vote for 3

Mark Brosz

Jessica Prazak

City of Rockwell

Mayor

James Bills

Michael G. Flatness

Council At-Large – Vote for 3

Betty Gauley

Lee Gossweiler

Linda Meyer

Randy Meyer

Kevin Zeitler

City of Swaledale

Mayor

Council At-Large – Vote for 2

Roger Myhre Jr.

Gene Stowe

City of Thornton

Mayor

Mike Jensen

Council At-Large – Vote for 2

Randall A. Bohman

City of Ventura

Mayor

Lynn Robert Benson

Council At-Large – Vote for 2

Pete Cash

Crystal K. Meints

Brian Vaage