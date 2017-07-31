  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Filing deadline later this week for school board elections

July 31, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Thursday is the filing deadline for those wishing to run in September’s school board elections.

Anyone interested in being a candidate for director positions on local school boards or the North Iowa Area Community College Board should contact the county auditor or the appropriate school board secretary.

Nomination forms and information about signature and filing requirements are available on the Cerro Gordo County website at www.co.cerro-gordo.ia.us and at the county auditor’s office at the courthouse during normal business hours.

