February is American Heart Month

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — While February is a month dedicated to love, it’s also a time to focus on other matters of the heart. It is American Heart Month, when Iowans are encouraged to learn more about heart disease and make a commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Kassi Wessing with the American Heart Association in Iowa says as the number one killer, cardiovascular disease is to blame for one in four deaths nationally. But she explains nearly 80-percent of cardiac events are preventable. She says, “There’s not a lot we can do about genetics, but there are those risk factors that we can take control of, such as getting physically active, and making sure we’re eating a healthy diet; making sure we’re talking to our doctor, knowing our numbers like blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose.” Wessing says it’s never too early to start learning about heart health, and she says healthy habits should be passed along to the next generation. She says, “For the most part, every single person is born in ideal cardiovascular health, and the goal is to keep it that way. So, as we grow up and we start with our young kids, we certainly want to be introducing those fruits and vegetables to them, be introducing that active lifestyle to them. Those are things that we want to instill at a young age.” Wessing adds quitting smoking is another important prevention measure. This Friday is Wear Red Day. Iowans are asked to don red to help raise awareness of heart disease and stroke among women. In Iowa, nearly 10-thousand people lose their lives to heart disease every year, including one in three women.