FDA: Listeria in Blue Bell product traced to north-central Iowa supplier

Bob Fisher

BRENHAM, Texas (AP) – Federal inspectors have confirmed that listeria found in a brand of Blue Bell ice cream, prompting another recall of its products, originated with a third-party supplier to the company based in north-central Iowa. The Houston Chronicle reports that the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter last month to Garner-based Aspen Hills detailing the company’s failures in preventing contamination. A recall in October was traced to chocolate chip cookie dough produced by Aspen Hills. Blue Bell credited its testing program with identifying the presence of listeria in the dough. Blue Bell at the time was regaining some of its market share following a debilitating recall the year before resulting from 10 listeria cases in four states, including three deaths in Kansas. Aspen Hills ceased production at the end of December.