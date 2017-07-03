Family of Five Sullivan brothers against Waterloo changing name of convention center

Bob Fisher

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – A Waterloo family is opposing plans by a hotel developer that would remove their family’s name from the city’s downtown convention center.

The Leslie Hospitality of Omaha, Neb., plans to buy and rename the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center as the Waterloo Convention Center.

The Five Sullivan brothers were among nearly 700 sailors who died when a Japanese submarine torpedoed the USS Juneau in 1942.

The developer says a new name is critical to overcome the center’s poor standing in the convention market due to its age and lack of amenities. But Sullivan family members say they weren’t asked about the name change and believe it would be harmful to them, the city and veterans.

The city will hold a public hearing on July 17.