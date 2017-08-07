  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Falling tree kills California-based Marine from Iowa

August 07, 2017   Bob Fisher

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) – A Marine from central Iowa based at Camp Pendleton has died after a tree fell on him at the Southern California base.

Marine officials said Sunday that Lance Cpl. Cody Haley of Hardin, Iowa, died at the scene Friday.

Marine spokeswoman Capt. Sarah Burns said Haley was doing routine morning physical training when the tree fell.

The 20-year-old Haley was assigned to the 1st Marine Division. He deployed with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in March 2016.

His awards include the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

A Marine statement says the Corps is heartbroken about Haley’s death.

Posted in: Local News

