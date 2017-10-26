Ex-spokeswoman settles Iowa Board of Regents lawsuit

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Board of Regents has settled a lawsuit filed by a longtime board spokeswoman, avoiding a trial on allegations that age and gender discrimination played a role in her dismissal in 2015.

Sheila Koppin filed a lawsuit in April also alleging unequal pay based on gender. She was replaced by two men. One was paid $24,000 more than what she earned in her 29th year.



A settlement agreement, first reported by The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, was signed Oct. 2. It shows Koppin will be paid nearly $130,000 for emotional distress and wages. Her attorney will get $65,000.

The board denies that it engaged in discrimination or retaliation and says in a statement that it “believes it is in the best interests of all involved to move forward. ”

Koppin’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to a message.