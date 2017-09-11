  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Ex-Iowa DOT director Trombino tapped for federal post

September 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – President Donald Trump is nominating former Iowa Department of Transportation director Paul Trombino as administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

Trombino, of Johnston, is currently president of McClure Engineering of Clive. He headed the Iowa DOT for five years before resigning last November. His appointment comes amid a promise by Trump to rebuild the nation’s infrastructure, including roads and bridges.

Trombino played a key role in Iowa’s adoption in 2015 of a 10-cent-per-gallon increase in gasoline and diesel fuel taxes to generate about $200 million annually for state and local road and bridge construction projects.

Trombino also served 17 years with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and has degrees in civil engineering and economics.

His appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company