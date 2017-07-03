  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Events will mark anniversary of death of Iowa cousins

July 03, 2017   Bob Fisher

EVANSDALE, Iowa (AP) – The fifth anniversary of the abduction and killing of two young cousins will be marked by events raising awareness about the unsolved case and teaching lessons about child safety.

Child safety will be the focus of an event on Sunday when DNA samples and fingerprints of children will be taken for free. Workshops on personal safety will also be offered at the Evansdale Community Resource Center.

Ten-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins were taken on July 13, 2012. Their disappearance during a bike ride sparked a massive search that ended tragically when their bodies were discovered on Dec. 5, 2012, in Bremer County.

On July 15, a memorial motorcycle ride from Lofty’s Lounge in Evansdale will be held to remember the girls.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company