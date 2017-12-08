  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

  • CBS News Radio — 24-hour Coverage

  • Archives

Ernst pressing for changes in formula for water infrastructure projects

December 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

WASHINGTON — Senator Joni Ernst is pressing U.S. officials to “modify” the formula for dispensing federal flood aid. Ernst says the current “cost benefit” analysis used by the Army Corps of Engineers is preventing Cedar Rapids from getting federal help to finance flood prevention projects.

“The reason for that is because of the relatively low property values in the city,” Ernst says. “Iowa has very reasonable housing property values.”

The Army Corps does have some authority to make exceptions to its funding formula requirements, but Ernst says the money is still going to the coasts where property values are far higher.

“In Fiscal Year 2017, four of the five projects receiving funding under this ‘human safety exception’ were in California,” Ernst says.

Ernst spoke during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing with the man nominated to be assistant secretary of the Army for Civil Works. That nominee — Rickey Dale James — is from Missouri and he has served on the Mississippi River Commission.

“It’s not right that there’s people in this country will never, ever get any type of water infrastructure project under the current BCR analysis,” James said.

The benefit-to-cost-ratio has been used by the Army Corps of Engineers since 1936. Congress has passed legislation in 1974 and 2016, directing the agency to make adjustments, so more areas of the country qualify for federal support of water-related infrastructure projects.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company