Environmental, animal rights activist Willis dies (AUDIO)

Bob Fisher

FERTILE — A well-known north-central Iowa environmental and animal rights activist has died. Phyllis Willis championed the efforts for clean air and water as well as animal rights. She was always touting the positives of her family’s 140 acre Niman Ranch, where animals roamed freely. In the last year, she was active in opposing the Prestage pork processing plant proposed for Mason City as well as other large-scale livestock facilities. She spoke to KGLO News during a protest outside of City Hall just over a year ago on April 25th 2016. She was worried about a proliferation of animal confinements that she said would come with the construction of the plant.

Willis said she was worried about the future of the Mason City area.

One of her last appearances at a public meeting was back on January 30th when the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors unanimously denied recommending approval for a construction permit application for the expansion of a hog and cattle confinement in rural Thornton two miles southwest of the Union Hills Wildlife Management Area.

Willis died Wednesday night at her home in Fertile at the age of 74. A celebration of life service will be held next Thursday at 11:00 AM at the State Park Lodge in Clear Lake.