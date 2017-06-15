Emerald Ash Borer found in Charles City

Bob Fisher

CHARLES CITY — North-central Iowa is seeing its first confirmed case of the Emerald Ash Borer. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship today reports a case has been positively identified by the USDA in Charles City in Floyd County, along with four other cases in Cresco in Howard County as well as in Benton, Buena Vista and Warren counties.

Iowa Department of Ag EAB coordinator Mike Kintner tells KGLO News that the EAB case in Charles City comes as no surprise after cases in neighboring counties in northeastern Iowa. He says it was just a matter of time after Howard and Bremer county cases.

Kintner says north-central Iowans should be looking for the Emerald Ash Borer now that it’s been confirmed in our area. He says, “With this insect, you usually find it a little bit delayed in the process. So we’re not finding it until two-plus years out when it starts to hit a tree. Just because it’s not there, it’s important for people to keep an eye out, look for those signs and symptoms on their tree, and if they notice it to give us a call.”

Kintner says this is traditionally the time of year when his department experiences an increase in calls from Iowans suspecting EAB-infested trees. He says from Memorial Day on, people are out in their yards more, and trees that are struggling can start to show the signs of EAB.

Kintner says the easiest way to prevent the spread of EAB is to not transport firewood. He says the biggest message is to keep their firewood local. “Don’t move it long distances, try to keep it within the county or within your area of the county, because that’s probably the fastest way EAB is spreading across our state and other parts of the United States.”

The adult beetle is metallic green in color and measures approximately one-half inch long and can be observed during the summer months. The larvae are the damaging stage and burrow through the inner layer of bark, feeding on the vascular tissue that moves life-sustaining water and nutrients throughout the tree. Starved trees usually die within two to four years. For more about the Emerald Ash Borer, you can click here