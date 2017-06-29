  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Emerald Ash Borer detected in Butler County

June 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

CLARKSVILLE — The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in Butler County. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says EAB has been positively identified from a residential tree in Clarksville. Butler County becomes the 51st county in the state where the invasive pest has been confirmed.

The adult beetle is metallic green in color and measures about a half-inch long and can be observed in the summer months. The larvae are the damaging stage, as they burrow through the inner layer of bark, feeding on the vascular tissue that moves life-sustaining water and nutrients throughout the tree. Starved trees usually die within two to four years.

State officials remind people now that summer is here and vacation season is in full swing that they should not be packing firewood that will be hauled long distances. Transporting the firewood poses a risk for moving EAB and other harmful pests to new areas.

Two weeks ago, Floyd County was announced as north-central Iowa’s first county to have a confirmed case of Emerald Ash Borer.

