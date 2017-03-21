Embers from burning cardboard cited as cause of rural Mason City house fire

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A rental home in rural northeastern Mason City was destroyed by fire Monday morning. Firefighters were called at about 10:30 yesterday morning to 19288 280th Street, just outside of the Mason City city limits near the intersection of 280th Street and Spruce Avenue. The structure was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived, with firefighters then concentrating on preventing the fire from moving to other structures on the property. A statement from the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says the fire was started by embers from a trash fire that was lit several hours before the house ignited. A resident of the home, 19-year-old Nikolas Blakely, had been burning cardboard, with embers from that lighting the garage on fire. Blakley was living at the home with his mother and brother. Blakely went into the home to retrieve three dogs and was not injured.