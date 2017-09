ELECTION RESULTS

Liverpool vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online The Reds open up at home

Real Madrid vs. APOEL live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online Los Blancos open up their title defense at home

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online The two dark horses face off at Wembley

Report: Deontay Wilder-Luis Ortiz heavyweight title clash set for November The pair of unbeaten heavyweights to clash as the division's renaissance continues