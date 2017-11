Bob Fisher

Keep refreshing this page for election night updates from the KGLO Newsroom

== 1:00 PM update

Polls are open now across the area, as most of the listening area’s smaller communities did not have their polling stations open until 12:00 noon. Polls at all locations close at 8:00 PM. Click here to find the list of polling places in Mason City, Clear Lake, and Cerro Gordo County.