Iowa GOP lawmakers prepare to defund Planned Parenthood

February 02, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Iowa Senate is preparing to vote on a bill that would pass up millions in federal dollars in order to stop contributing a small amount of state funding toward Planned Parenthood. The Senate debate Thursday could stretch for hours. Republicans who hold a majority will likely approve the bill, sending it to the GOP-led House. Gov. Terry Branstad, also a Republican, supports the measure. The bill proposes Iowa give up nearly $3 million in Medicaid money to create a state-run family planning program that excludes funding for organizations that perform abortions. No family planning money now funds abortions. Iowa contributes about $480,000 under the federal setup, so the bill shifts all expenses to the state. To offset that, Branstad proposes using separate federal funding that currently helps at-risk youth.

