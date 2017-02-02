Education funding bill to be debated in Senate

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Senate Republicans are considering an education funding bill that Democrats and some educators say is inadequate and will hurt schools. The GOP-controlled chamber is expected to vote on the legislation Thursday. It has support in the Republican-led House, where a vote is scheduled Monday. The bill would add about $40 million to the roughly $3 billion K-12 education budget that goes into effect in July. It would add $73 to what’s spent on each Iowa student, which is currently just below $6,600. Republicans say the amount is all the state can responsibly afford amid budget constraints. Gov. Terry Branstad has recommended more education spending. Democrats say Republicans are not prioritizing students. Some educators say the proposal doesn’t account for increased operating costs at school districts, and would result in cuts.