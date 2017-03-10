Education Department reports progress in improving reading for K-3rd grade

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Education released a policy paper Thursday which shows the statewide effort by Iowa schools to catch and correct reading problems in students early on is showing progress.

The paper says nearly 9,000 students in kindergarten through third grade who had fallen short of benchmarks in reading in the fall of 2015 met or surpassed benchmarks by the spring of 2016, an increase of 4.2 percentage points.

The Ed Department’s Amy Williamson oversees the Bureau of School Improvement. She says the early warning system implemented in 2014 is a key part of helping kids improve their reading.

“What we are doing is measuring something that teachers can use on a three-times-a-year basis,or even progress monitor on a weekly basis with universal screening assessments,” Williamson says. “That has to be something that can be done quickly and detect very fine increments of progress.” Williamson says it gives a much better picture of what’s happening with students than the annual assessments.

She says the annual assessments are like a weight loss plan where you don’t weigh yourself every day and see changes by the ounce. But she says they have to see fine increments on a weekly basis to change the reading instruction.

The 398 public and non-public schools using the early warning system saw a nearly 61 percent increase in the percentage of students in kindergarten through third grade that were at or above the state benchmark for reading.

Waterloo saw the biggest increase among urban districts at 14.6 percent from the fall of 2015 to the spring of 2016.

Increases in the highest-growth school districts ranged from 19 to 32 percentage points. Iowa’s early literacy law passed by the Legislature in 2012, focuses on making sure all students are proficient readers by the end of third grade.