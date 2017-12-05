  • CBS News Radio – Latest Newscast

Eastern Iowa man dies after suffering injuries in accident last week in Floyd County

December 05, 2017   Bob Fisher

RUDD — A man from Anamosa has died after suffering injuries last week in an accident on the Avenue of the Saints near Rudd.

The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at about 1:30 last Thursday afternoon when a transit bus headed northbound on Glass Avenue collided with a westbound car on US Highway 18.

The driver of the passenger vehicle, 76-year-old Eugene Schipper, later died at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

The crash report states the driver of the bus, Mark Helmers, was crossing US Highway 18 and failed to yield the right of way to Schipper’s vehicle. One person on the bus was injured.

