Eagle Grove woman pleads guilty after child found alone in rain in Galt

February 21, 2017   Bob Fisher

GALT — An Eagle Grove woman charged with neglect of a child after an incident in Galt back in November has pleaded guilty. 24-year-old Ysabel Ceplecha was charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person after the Wright County Sheriff’s Department found her two-year-old daughter alone in the rain near a vacant post office in Galt on November 22nd. The two-year-old was wearing just pajamas and no coat or shoes. After Ceplecha’s arrest, both the two-year-old and Ceplecha’s one-year-old child were taken into protective custody. Ceplecha entered the guilty plea on Monday in Wright County District Court. She could face up to ten years in prison when sentenced on April 3rd.

