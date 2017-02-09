Eagle Grove woman loses appeal of murder conviction

Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — The Iowa Court of Appeals has denied an Eagle Grove woman’s appeal of her murder conviction. 26-year-old Kara Crapser had pleaded guilty in 2012 to second-degree murder in the January 2011 death of five-year-old Mikayla Valentine, who died of a head injury. Crapser on appeal said she would not have pleaded guilty if she had been told that she had the right to subpoena witnesses to testify in her case. She says if she would have known that, she would have called her boyfriend to testify that he kicked a door closed, which hit the child in the head. The Iowa Court of Appeals in its ruling yesterday acknowledged the mistake of a district judge not explaining that she had those rights, but the failure did not result in prejudice against Crapser and that her case would not have gone to trial. The ruling said school employees and others who observed the child were ready to testify that Crapser had abused the girl. Crapser is serving a 50-year sentence in the prison in Mitchellville.