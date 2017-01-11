Eagle Grove man sentenced to 25 years on arson charge

Bob Fisher

EAGLE GROVE — It’s 25 years in prison for a Sioux City man accused of setting a house on fire in Eagle Grove, causing injury to almost a dozen people. 11 people, including two police officers and one firefighter, were injured in a fire in the 1000 block of South Commercial Avenue in the early morning hours of August 9th. The injuries ranged from smoke inhalation to severe burns. 21-year-old Luis Huerta-Valadez was charged with first-degree arson. Huerta-Valadez changed his plea during a hearing earlier this week in Wright County District Court, with District Judge James Drew sentencing him to the maximum 25 years on the Class B felony charge.